Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.

Josh Shapiro on Election Day.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Jessica Griffin
HARRISBURG — For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working to ensure Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has a smooth transition from attorney general to head of the nation’s fifth-most populous state.