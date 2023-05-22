Sen. yaw hosts government seminar for high school students

Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) presides over ‘general session’ at this year’s Student Government Seminar for local high school students at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.

 Photo provided

More than 180 students from 13 schools in Bradford, Lycoming, Tioga, and Union counties converged on Pennsylvania College of Technology’s campus on Thursday to participate in the Student Government Seminar hosted by Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). The seminar gave high school students the opportunity to debate important issues, develop legislation, and vote on “mock bills” in an open session.

One of the largest Senate-organized student government seminars in the Commonwealth, the event hosts teachers; local and state government officials; lobbyists and special interests; and members of the media, in addition to the student representatives.