HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) were critical about Gov. Wolf’s 2020-21 budget address as they shared their positions on the spending proposal Thursday.
The governor’s proposed budget includes $40.2 billion in general funds which requires a series of spending and tax increases such as a jump in state personal income taxes from 3.07% to 4.49% as previously reported.
“About one-third of all Pennsylvanians would see their state tax burden increase under the governor’s proposed PIT rate hike,” Yaw said. “This proposed PIT rate increase coupled with the governor’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and his proposed minimum wage hike would be devastating for many family operations that are already struggling to stay financially solvent.”
Yaw stated that the governor’s selected increases to support the increased state spending calls for the elimination of funding for broadband expansion and agricultural and health programs and services.
“While the governor is calling for a major spending increase in several budgetary line items, he is also planning to eliminate $5 million in state funding for broadband expansion, even though the funding is mandated by Act 132 of 2020 (Senate Bill 835), as well as millions of dollars for agricultural programs and health care services,” he said.
“I cannot believe the governor is talking about a tax increase at a time like this. To tell middle-class families that you might actually raise their taxes is just beyond belief. That is not what people want to hear right now when they are having trouble paying the bills coming through the door. He is not proposing a small tax increase either. The numbers are massive and would be so damaging to anything positive we hope to accomplish in this state,” Pickett said.
Pickett and Yaw’s reactions coincide with the statement that Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) released Wednesday.
They collectively agree that the governor’s proposed increases to taxes and spending within the drafted budget is inappropriate and irresponsible to ask of residents during the time of COVID-19.
The representatives have also all issued statements asking the governor to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine availability and distribution in rural Pennsylvania.
“So far, the program has been a bit of a failure and it reminds me of the mistakes that have plagued the unemployment compensation system since the start of the pandemic, which is so unfair to our residents,” Pickett said. “We need to solve it, and if that means calling in the National Guard, then that is what we should do. Students need to be back in school. Businesses need to be fully operational and growing again. It is all connected and cannot be ignored, but that is what the governor did in his budget address.”
The governor’s address this week is only the beginning of the annual state budget process. The House Appropriations Committee will start a series of hearings to develop the budget on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
A schedule of the hearings can be found at pahousegop.com.
