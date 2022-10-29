HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) today announced that the next “National Drug Take-Back Day,” sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. As with previous Take-Back events, sites will be set up throughout communities allowing residents to return their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal.
“Take-Back Day is an excellent way to reduce drug abuse and misuse across the board,” Sen. Yaw said. “It’s not only about preventing people from stealing or abusing prescription drugs, but it’s also about preventing accidental use and overdose, especially by our senior population.”
Residents living throughout Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties are encouraged to participate by taking back expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. For a complete list of safe disposal drug drop-off locations in Senator Yaw’s District, click here.
In April 2022, Pennsylvania law enforcement collected over 32,848 pounds of unused or expired medication during the 22nd National Take-Back Day. Nationally, the DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, have collected over 15,989,566 pounds (7,995 tons) of prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.
