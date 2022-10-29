HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) today announced that the next “National Drug Take-Back Day,” sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. As with previous Take-Back events, sites will be set up throughout communities allowing residents to return their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal.

“Take-Back Day is an excellent way to reduce drug abuse and misuse across the board,” Sen. Yaw said. “It’s not only about preventing people from stealing or abusing prescription drugs, but it’s also about preventing accidental use and overdose, especially by our senior population.”