HARRISBURG – The state Senate this week approved a bill that would establish decommissioning and financial requirements for solar generation projects and offer better protections for landowners, Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said.

“As Pennsylvania’s energy industry expands to include renewable resources, we must consider the most responsible way to ensure these new facilities are safely and appropriately retired,” Yaw said. “This bill safeguards both the landowner and our environment from the potential harm caused by a lack of decommissioning standards.”