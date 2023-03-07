Senate Committee Advances Yaw Measure to Ensure Pennsylvania Homes, Businesses Have Access to Diverse Energy Options

State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) addresses the Senate Local Government Committee today during a meeting to consider Senate Bill 143, legislation that would place decisions regarding restrictions on utility service in housing and commercial energy applications solely within the purview of the state.

 Photo provided by Office of State Senator Gene Yaw

HARRISBURG – Legislation ensuring that state residents have options when it comes to fuel availability was approved today by the Senate Local Government Committee, according to prime sponsor Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

Senate Bill 143, known as “Energy Choice” legislation, would limit municipal entities from banning a specific type of fuel source for appliances and heating homes or businesses. The language is fuel-neutral and is not specific to one energy source.