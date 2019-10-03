TOWANDA BOROUGH — Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) visited Towanda for a presentation on Bradford County’s Dark Fiber project to help supply fast, reliable broadband connectivity among other advancements throughout the county on Wednesday morning.
The presentation was held in HUNT Engineers, Architects and Surveyors’ office at the Progress Authority Building in Towanda Borough with Progress Authority Executive Director Tony Ventello and Economic Development Specialist Chris Brown, Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko, Daryl Miller, and Ed Bustin, lawyer Zachary Gates, HUNT’s Darin Rathbun and Ryan Garrison, and the founder of Rural Net, Darren Roy, who has been called the “brainchild” of the project.
Ventello prefaced the presentation by saying that the team views the project not just as connecting a rural area to faster internet, but as a public safety issue.
“We find that rural populations are at the biggest disadvantage when it comes to public safety issues. That’s been first and foremost to us,” Ventello told the senator.
The group explained to the senator that the project aims to complete the “middle mile” of connectivity that no internet service provider was willing to complete themselves in Bradford County. The goal of the project is to light loops of dark fiber throughout the county that ISP’s would then pay to connect to and provide their service at the last mile, to the consumer.
“We’re going to provide an equal opportunity, an economical solution, to providers that would then finish the job and do the things that they’re in business to do,” Commissioner Ed Bustin explained.
“What we’re proposing is a perfect private public partnership,” Ventello added. “We’re really just trying to build a pipe that improves safety, medical services, education, activities of daily living, economic development, what have you.”
Over the past two decades, internet connectivity has grown from a luxury to an absolute need for any modern person. The disparity between the quality and reliability of the connection in rural and urban areas has grown apart in that time as it is much more profitable for an ISP to provide service to a densely populated area.
“It touches us in ways that we never imagined 20 years ago. It’s almost become a utility not unlike water or sewer,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said in the meeting.
“Telehealth is a very important part of this as well,” Gates said at the presentation. “There are vast swaths of the county’s population that, as well as the northern tier of Pennsylvania, that are forgoing necessary medical procedures as well as clinical and psychological services, because of the distance or inconvenience of being able to retain services.”
Gates brought up to the senator that there are real problems in federal funding for projects like this. He explained that there is a perception in certain entities “certainly at the state level and perhaps at the federal level” that the middle mile already exists in every location and what the project and like projects aim to complete is the last mile.
“If you look at the USDA funding, the CAFP II (Connect America Fund Phase II) funding that exists, the CAFP funding is last mile funding,” he elaborated. “It’s essentially saying we want to solve a problem and rather than going step one, two, three, four, you go well one must be taken care of now let’s just jump to four. It presumes that two and three have been taken care of when in point of fact there are large portions of our country that still do not have that.”
“I believe this pressure from lobbyists, the last mile, you know, representing the industry that put that there,” Brown added. “But it’s the truth. There’s all kinds of things with CAFP II funds that were never attracted to us or we could never bid on.”
After the meeting Casey told the Review that the issue of rural connectivity is something that has not been handled appropriately by the federal government.
“The lack of connectivity and lack of broadband access in rural Pennsylvania and rural America is something people in government have been talking about for years,” Senator Casey said after the meeting. “There’s not nearly enough action, policy and appropriations to tackle it. We can catalog what’s in the Rural Utilities Service or Farm Bill and dollars here and dollars there, but it’s not working fundamentally.”
He went on to say that he was both alarmed and inspired by what he had learned from the Dark Fiber project group on Wednesday.
“This presentation I got was both inspiring and alarming,” he continued. “Inspiring because you have a county, public and private individuals and entities that came together and said we can’t wait for the state or the federal government to solve our problem. We have to, as the commissioners say, grab the bull by the horns and develop something in the public private partnership to tackle this problem. That’s inspiring that they’ve taken on this responsibility and have worked through an awful lot of, and I can only begin to imagine, the technical details both programmatic, policy and dollar related details but also details on how the hell you do this.”
“It’s also alarming. It doesn’t seem like existing federal policy and existing federal appropriations are aligned with what this county is trying to do. And that’s a problem. If the Bradford County officials we just met are right, and there is no reason to doubt them, that misalignment means we are not going to solve these problems unless we have a change in policy or appropriations.”
“On this middle mile problem, that seems to be where there’s been both a gap in policy and dollars, and we have to challenge everyone to solve this problem,” the senator continued. “That means lobbyists, but it also means members of Congress, it means not just this administration but the next administration because this problem is going to be with us for years, if not decades, if we don’t begin to really solve it.”
“And unfortunately the federal government has not been a reliable partner in this. It also relates to the fact that we have not had a major commitment on infrastructure in a long time. The last major new infrastructure commitment of dollars by the federal government was in the Recovery Act and that was a decade ago, a little less than a decade for implementation.”
Casey said that he and others in the federal government should try to correct the funding issue.
“There’s a lot of smart people in that room, and smart in more ways than one. Technically smart and smart about what’s possible, what they can do together, where the pitfalls are. I’m hoping that in addition to solving the problem here in Bradford County or beginning to solve it for a good while, that they can bottle this or put it in a guidebook for other counties and other states. And I don’t know for certain but if they have solved this problem, we need to deploy that solution in a lot of places. Federal policy seems to be very much misaligned here and we have to try to correct that.”
