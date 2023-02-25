WILLIAMSPORT – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) joined Canton High School administrators, faculty, students and staff on Thursday to recognize the Warrior Football Team for their 2022 PIAA District IV Class A Football Championship.

The team and Head Coach Tyler Sechrist were on hand to receive proclamations, sponsored by Yaw, honoring their 42-7 win against the Muncy Indians in November. The win marked the team’s second-consecutive District IV Class A title.