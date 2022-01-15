B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Companion Program is recruiting for volunteers. The Senior Companion program is looking for income-eligible Senior Companion volunteers age 55 and older who enjoy working with other seniors to serve as companions for the most vulnerable seniors age 60 and older in the region.
Senior Companion volunteers can spend time with someone, assisting them with basic tasks, engaging with them socially, and helping them ease the loneliness from isolation. The program serves seniors living in Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
Many seniors in the area have already requested a senior companion volunteer. The program continues to reach out to find others whose lives can be enhanced and improved with a visit from a Senior Companion volunteer. If you are looking for more purpose in your life and willing to help seniors, request an application now to join the program.
If you, or someone you know is age 60 or older and interested in having a Senior Companion volunteer, please sign up for the Senior Companion Program.
More information can be found on B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging’s website at bsstaaa.org.
Applications for Senior Companions volunteers and a referral form to become a client to receive a companion can also be found on the website. Interested volunteers and clients are encouraged to call B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging at (800) 982-4346 to speak with Senior Companion staff for more details.
