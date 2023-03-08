Senior Companions and Guthrie Hospice Volunteers Join Forces

The Senior Companion Program and Guthrie Hospice have joined volunteer forces in an effort to support local seniors. Pictured from left: Barbara Krauss, Dual SCP/GH Volunteer, Amanda Neiley, Guthrie Hospice Quality/PI/Volunteer Coordinator, Anja Miller, Guthrie Hospice Director, and June Werner, Senior Companion Program Director.

 Photo provided by Area Agency on Aging, Inc. for the Counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga

The Senior Companion Program and Guthrie Hospice have joined volunteer forces in an effort to support seniors in our community. Guthrie Hospice has been caring for patients of all ages in our community for years with their committed volunteers stepping in to help patients and their families with a supportive visit just when they need it.

The Senior Companion Program recruits income eligible volunteers 55 and older to serve as companions for those seniors 60 and older providing weekly visits. Senior Companion volunteers are making a positive difference in our community by stopping by to say hello, play a game, share a cup of tea, read a special book, or just simply sit and visit with their seniors.