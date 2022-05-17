As farmers markets begin popping up around the area, the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging reminds senior citizens that the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program will soon be available.
Starting in June, the program can provide $24 in vouchers to eligible seniors for fresh Pennsylvania produce. Vouchers are available at the Area Agency on Aging office or via mail. Applications can be requested by calling 1-800-982-4346 or are available at bsstaaa.org.
The program is open to those who turn 60 by Dec. 31, 2022 or older. Individuals must make less than $25,142 a year and couples must make less than $33,874 to meet eligibility guidelines.
