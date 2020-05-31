Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program starts Monday
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, beginning Monday, provides $24 in vouchers for fresh Pennsylvania produce to eligible seniors. Residents qualify if they are a Pennsylvania resident age 60 or older, or turning 60 by December 31, 2020, and meet income criteria. An individual with yearly income less than $23,606 and couples with combined yearly income less than $31,894 meet income eligibility criteria.
In order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, vouchers will only be distributed by mail. B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. offices and Active Living Centers are not open to the public at this time, and vouchers will not be available at these locations. Applications are available online at bsstaaa.org, and available by mail. Applications can be returned by mail or email.
For more information or to request an application, please visit bsstaaa.org or call 1-800-982-4346.
