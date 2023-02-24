Senior trip approved at Troy

TROY — Tuesday’s meeting of the Troy School Board saw many reports from across the district.
Student ambassador to the board Ellie Sens reported that morale among students was high.
“This year is different and better,” Sens said, “We’re having more fun this year than prior years.”
Mary Abreu reported that the Northern Tier Career Center was looking to potentially add an expansion to the welding department. She also brought word from NTCC Director Gary Martell thanking school boards and superintendents for their support of NTCC and allowing students the opportunity to learn there. She encouraged everyone to attend the March 2 demonstration night at NTCC where students will show off the projects they’ve been working on all year. The demonstration night will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Troy Director of Student Services Steve Boyce informed the gathered board members that the district’s transitional discovery workshop held that night had attracted 9 families and close to 35 people. The meeting was geared toward “higher need” students and their options after high school. Boyce was encouraged by the community response.
“It’s just exceptional. I’ve been to a lot of school districts and normally you get two people that show up so this turnout was phenomenal,” he explained.
Boyce also took a moment to discuss Troy’s bocce ball team. Boyce said the student engagement at bocce ball games has been “fantastic”.
Troy is hosting the Bradford/Tioga Bocce Championship March 1 starting at 3 p.m.
The board also approved the Class of 2023 senior trip to Virginia Beach and Busch Gardens May 24-26.
During discussion Abreu asked that the board look into assigning a senior trip advisor for future graduating classes.
“I know it was a last minute deal this year and this is how it ended up being,” Abreu acknowledged, “Traditionally we went to Washington D.C. and then Virginia Beach and I thought that was a great trip.”
Abreu said they could open the position up to community members as well if a teacher or staff member did not want to step up, noting that preparing such a trip takes a lot of work. Ordway agreed with Abreu’s sentiments that such activities should have a designated coordinator.
Sarah Murray suggested the school plan something for the seniors that aren’t attending the senior trip. Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias replied that she and Troy High School Principal Steve Brion were in discussion for an event or activity for those seniors that won’t go but may still come to school.
The School Board will be taking applications for the open seat at its administrative office on Fenner Avenue until close of business March 3.
