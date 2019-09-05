Samuel Lee Corey was sentenced to between 8 3/4 years and 25 years in state prison Thursday for charges related to a February crash that killed a woman and her unborn child in Sylvania Borough.
According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, the 26-year-old Corey also faces a combined $4,000 in fines and court costs related to the charges of felony DUI, felony homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and misdemeanor DUI. In addition, Corey will lose his driver’s license for 18 months, and then be under a license suspension for five years.
Ceaira Lynn Kirkner, 26, of Troy, was between 36 and 37 weeks pregnant when Corey’s truck struck her vehicle at the intersection of Route 6 and Porter Road. Kirkner’s two daughters were also in the car at the time of the crash but survived, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Corey was charged in April following an investigation, which included a nearby business’ surveillance footage that showed Corey’s vehicle driving into the oncoming eastbound lane, where he struck Kirkner’s vehicle.
Police previously noted that Corey showed signs of impairment at the scene. A blood analysis conducted at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital showed a combination of alcohol, illegal narcotics and prescription medication including fentanyl, nor fentanyl, delta-9 carboxy THC (found after use of marijuana) and acetyl fentanyl in his system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.