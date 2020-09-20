SAYRE — A crisp fall night, mulled apple cider, and the sound of show tunes lingered in Sayre Saturday as the Winding River Players presented their Autumn Cabaret.
With both the Sayre Theater and the Black Box Theater shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Winding River Players partnered with the Friends of the Sayre Theater and Ti-Ahwaga Community Players to present their second outdoor musical theater showcase of the summer.
The Players held their first cabaret in August and after it was clearly enjoyed by guests, Winding River Players President Melinda Carey “promised bigger and better” for the next event.
Carey made good on her promise this weekend as both performers and ticket sales doubled from August.
The Autumn Cabaret offered 35 musical pieces from 26 performers and sold 94 tickets.
Audience members gathered on the lawn outside the Sayre Theater with lawn chairs placed in circles that were painted on the grass to enforce social distancing.
“The arts, it’s a release, it breaks up the monotony of day to day, especially being trapped the way we are,” Carey stated.
“Especially right now it’s a great time to get outside...everybody is a little stir crazy for a little bit of arts,” she continued. “To be able to be outside, be able to hear some music, kind of see your friends and interact with people, it was awesome.”
