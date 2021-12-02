Serve, Inc. recollects 30th anniversary of fire

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Later this month will mark 30 years since a fire devastated a local institution dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities.
On the night of Dec. 18, 1991, the Route 220 facility of Serve, Inc. caught fire and sustained an estimated $500,000 in damages.
Serve. Inc. is a private nonprofit company that provides services to individuals with disabilities that include day program services, educational services and employment services.
Smoke was reported at the facility around 9:50 p.m. that night and the fire occurred in a warehouse section and workroom where products were made.
“I had two little kids and I had just come home from Christmas shopping for them when I came home and heard the news,” said Serve Inc. CEO Don Black as he recalled memories of that night.
His sister-in-law called and told me that she heard of a fire at his workplace over a scanner.
“I jumped in my car, drove down and had to park a mile up the road because authorities wouldn’t let me through,” he said. “I ran down and I couldn’t get to the building because there were so many police and fire trucks.”
Firefighters from Monroeton, Towanda, North Towanda and Franklindale put out the fire and Black was able to gain access to the building afterwards to see the damage.
“It was an initial shock,” he said. “At that point we were wondering if this was going to be the end of this company, so it was overwhelming.”
He walked into the front lobby that had a little smoke in the air and when he opened the door he saw the rest of the building was heavily damaged by fire and thick black smoke.{p class=”p1”}At the time, the building had a production facility that individuals with disabilities worked in and a project was being done on a plastic product for Dupont.{p class=”p1”}There were chemicals in the building to clean the products with and when they caught on fire, they created a thick black smoke that coated everything in the building, said Black.
Although the fire was categorized as an arson at the time, Black said that it was never determined what the cause was and that the chemicals may have played a role in causing or accelerating it.
“We own the photo license center building next door as well, which was our savior after the fire,” said Black. “It was a big empty former appliance store at that time, so we relocated inside it and were up and running within a week.”
On the night of the fire, Black called Paul Sweitzer, who worked for Henry Dunn, Inc. as a licensed insurance and real estate broker and appraiser.
“He said that he would be down first thing in the morning and he was there almost every day for the next seven months,” said Black. “He made sure that we got all of the money that we were entitled to receive.”
Sweitzer became attached to Serve, Inc’s mission and would go on to serve on their board of directors from 1992 until his passing earlier this year.
“He was always here for us and he was such a great man, so we really miss him,” said Black.
Another person that he attributes to helping the company after the fire was John Kropcho, Jr., an architect and board member who designed the building and oversaw its reconstruction.
“John was very important in getting Serve, Inc. to come back,” he said. “He was here all of the time to make sure that everything was done right and it took about seven months to complete the reconstruction.”
Kropcho was also the owner of John Kropcho Jr. & Associates, which he just closed a few weeks ago to move to Florida, said Black.
“What I remember the most was how everybody came together to make sure we could keep the company going,” said Stacey Nybeck, the company’s chief operating officer.
Black and Nybeck are the two remaining staff members who worked there at the time of the fire.
“Everybody wanted to be here to help us,” she said. “We were suppose to have our Christmas party at the building, so the Monroeton Fire Hall opened their facility to us so that we could get together during the holidays.”
Despite a horrible moment in the company’s history, both Black and Nybeck look back on the experience as a testament to Serve’s resilience.
“We certainly have been tested after that with floods, tornados and now the pandemic,” said Black. “If we overcame the fire, we can overcome anything.”
