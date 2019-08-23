A two-year appeal over the assessment of the Panda Liberty Power Plant in Asylum Township is now over.
The Bradford County Commissioners approved a settlement Thursday that establishes a $10,050,000 value to the property and limits the power plant from appealing its assessment for the next five years.
According to Bradford County Chief Assessor Donna Roof, the plant’s current assessment equals $19,963,250.
Under the settlement, Asylum Township will receive $35,175 each for 2017, 2018 and 2019, while the county will receive payments of $104,821.50 for each of these years, according to Bradford County Treasurer Becky Clark. Meanwhile, the Towanda Area School District will receive $460,189.50 for 2017, $475,365 for 2018, and $490,540.50 for 2019.
Commissioner Ed Bustin said the plant will have 10 days to make good on the 2017 back taxes, and until the end of the year to pay the amount owed for 2018.
“It’s good news,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko, noting that the settlement avoids the uncertainty of the appeal proceeding into court and still benefits Bradford County more than property taxes being paid by a similar Panda plant down in Lycoming County.
Although Bustin said he agrees with the decision to settle from a business standpoint, he doesn’t like it personally due to the lengths that the township and county went to bring in the plant in the first place.
“The school deserves to get this money, the township deserves to get this money. … It needed to get settled,” he said, noting that both the township and school district were in favor of moving toward the settlement.
Commissioners all praised the new management at the plant for helping reach the settlement, although McLinko and Commissioner Daryl Miller said the situation highlights bigger issues with assessments overall.
“The real issue when it comes to property taxes is the fact that you are assigning an assessed value to something,” Miller explained. “The value can change at any given time depending on the economy, depending on where you’re at, things can change that dramatically affect the value of your property, up or down. How do you, at any given time, assess a value to something that is an arbitrary number that may or may not apply a year later, two years later, five years later? Just like Commissioner McLinko cited, the difference between Lycoming County and us — how do you explain the difference with the value of a piece of property?”
McLinko said changes need to take place in Harrisburg, especially with the fact that the equipment inside the plant can’t be included in the assessment.
“I’m thankful that we’re settled and that we’re past the point of negotiating back and forth,” said Miller.
“We’ll make sure that money is put to good use,” said McLinko.
