Selecting a single Chevrolet from the lengthy list of true high-performance cars that the factory approved of turned into a three weeklong dilemma.

Precisely, which hot Chevy should I select?

Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader interaction on collector cars, auto nostalgia and motorsports at greg@gregzyla.com or snail mail to Greg Zyla, Roosevelt St., Sayre, Pa. 18840.