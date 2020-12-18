Seventy-six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County (free to read)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County on Thursday.
The increase in cases brought the county to 2,264 confirmed cases since March.
In the past week, the county saw 286 new confirmed cases and three more related deaths.
There was an increase in 505 confirmed cases and seven related deaths within the past two weeks.
Two more deaths among residents of long-term care facilities were attributed to COVID-19, according to Thursday’s update from the DOH.
The new deaths marked that 29 of the 49 deaths connected to the virus in the county so far were from residents of long-term care facilities.
There was a slight increase in cases among long-term care facility residents, with two being reported to the DOH on Thursday and four more reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The total number of cases among long-term care facility residents was 236. The number of confirmed cases among staff members of these facilities stayed the same at 59 and hadn’t seen an increase since Dec. 8.
There were 9,966 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from across the state to the department through midnight on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 529,335.
The update said that 6,346 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 1,238 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the ICU.
Mitigation efforts put in place by Governor Wolf are still effective to help prevent hospitals in the state from becoming overwhelmed during the winter months and especially following holidays.
Masks/face coverings are required for Pennsylvanians whenever leaving home and in all businesses and shared/public spaces. Consistent mask-wearing is crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, according to the DOH.
