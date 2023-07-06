Several years after Pennsylvania legalized fireworks, they're probably here to stay

Fireworks explode over the Pennsylvania state Capitol building.

 Flickr/Paul Vasiliades
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvanians stock up on Fourth of July fireworks, the state lawmakers who have sought to restrict or ban the use of recreational explosives aren’t making much headway in Harrisburg.

Tags