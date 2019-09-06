Sewer system issue creates a stink in Troy

TROY – Troy Borough officials have partnered with the Department of Environmental Protection, borough engineers and plant operators in efforts to correct a problem with the town’s sanitary sewer collection system that has resulted in raw sewage running down Elmira Street.
During rains earlier this week, water could be seen flowing heavily from a manhole on Elmira Street, sometimes with toilet paper and other materials coming from the hole as well.
While the water was stopped by Wednesday afternoon, Troy Borough Manager Dan Close stated the ongoing sewer problem stems from an “excess amount of inflow/infiltration (I&I) into the sanitary sewer collection system.”
Close explained that the hydraulic pressure in a 10 inch line near the borough’s treatment facility “lifts the manhole lid allowing flow onto the ground” when it is pushed past water capacity.
The plant typically handles water flow between 175,000 and 225,000 gallons per day but has been forced to handle flows from 300,000 to 600,000 gallons per day, even up to 1 million gallons per day during recent heavy rains, Close told.
“With the frequency of heavy rain events in our area the collection system cannot handle the increase in flow,” he said.
Close stated that the borough is working with DEP, borough engineers and plant operators to resolve the sewer system problem and has submitted a Request for Proposal “to conduct “Smoke Testing” of the system in an attempt to identify where the I&I may be coming from”
Operators have also been testing storm drain inlets with dye to identify any possible problems, according to Close.
“In the mean time we will continue to do the best we can to keep the area clean,” he said.
