The concept of the free public library has been around for centuries, beginning in recorded history as early as under the Fatimid Caliphate in the first century. The American version grew to prominence in the 18th century and benefited from the philanthropic efforts of John Passmore Edwards, Henry Tate and Andrew Carnegie toward the end of the next century. Since then, the role of the local public library has evolved with technology and societal movements often directly connected with education. Today, libraries continue to be relevant, dynamic, and essential services to their communities.

Throughout time, the local public library has existed as a community space, provided for by local and state taxes, donations, and grants. Each library reflects the community is serves, with a collection and programming that is carefully curated by professionally trained librarians and paraprofessionals. Those staff members are often members of the neighborhoods they serve, and they are governed by a board of volunteer trustees selected specifically to reflect the needs of the users. Libraries are focused on equal access, early and lifelong literacy, and building community. They are free, open to everyone, and provide their services to anyone who chooses to use them.

The Library System of Bradford County is comprised of nine independent libraries including Allen F. Pierce Free Library (Troy), Bradford County Library and Bookmobile (Burlington), Green Free Library (Canton), Mather Memorial Library (Ulster), Monroeton Public Library, Sayre Public Library, Spalding Memorial Library (Athens), Towanda Public Library and Wyalusing Public Library. You can contact the Library System at bradfordcountylibrarysystem@gmail.com or via Facebook. You can reach your local library via most social media or by dropping by or calling.