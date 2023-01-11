The concept of the free public library has been around for centuries, beginning in recorded history as early as under the Fatimid Caliphate in the first century. The American version grew to prominence in the 18th century and benefited from the philanthropic efforts of John Passmore Edwards, Henry Tate and Andrew Carnegie toward the end of the next century. Since then, the role of the local public library has evolved with technology and societal movements often directly connected with education. Today, libraries continue to be relevant, dynamic, and essential services to their communities.
Throughout time, the local public library has existed as a community space, provided for by local and state taxes, donations, and grants. Each library reflects the community is serves, with a collection and programming that is carefully curated by professionally trained librarians and paraprofessionals. Those staff members are often members of the neighborhoods they serve, and they are governed by a board of volunteer trustees selected specifically to reflect the needs of the users. Libraries are focused on equal access, early and lifelong literacy, and building community. They are free, open to everyone, and provide their services to anyone who chooses to use them.
Have you ever used your local public library? If it has been a while, you may be surprised to know that the modern public library is evolving. There are shelves of fiction books and research materials of course, but there are also a great deal of other resources including computers, internet hot spots, non-print circulating materials, digital resources, and more. Some even have 3-D printers and other specialty technology.
Most importantly, libraries are full of people. Librarians and their staff members are civil servants that help the public locate information and services. On any given day, a library worker may assist patrons with using their digital device, seeking a job, learning about continuing education opportunities, accessing social services, finding affordable housing, contacting their local representative, or understanding their medical diagnosis. In addition, library staff are offering story time, moderating book clubs, organizing craft groups, planning film showings, scheduling professionals to offer seminars, signing up new card holders, and requesting items for patrons from other libraries throughout the state.
The modern library is a hive of activity. Sometimes they are quiet respites for studying and sometimes there is a raucous parade of musical instruments trailing through the stacks. They are always alive with energy, ideas, inspiration, and creativity.
Librarians and their staff members do a great deal with their often paltry budgets. The Pennsylvania aid for libraries was cut in half in 2008 and, despite a few small increases over the last decade, has never regained that now outdated benchmark.
What can you do to help libraries continue to be beacons of literacy, community, and creativity? How can you shape the future of your local library? First, visit. Drop in and see what is going on in your local library. Find something that interests you and consider volunteering your expertise to offer even more options. Second, consider financially supporting your local library. Every little bit helps and librarians are masters at stretching a buck. Perhaps you’d like to give a reoccurring small donation. Maybe you can afford to make a more significant one time gift. You might even be inspired to offer an endowment from your estate. Talk to your library staff. Ask them what they need, what projects they’d love to offer if only they could afford it. If it is something you would like to support, ask them how best you can help them realize that goal. Finally, consider volunteering. Some use volunteers to help with book sales. Some need tutors. Perhaps you could join or form a Friend’s Group. Most libraries desperately need trustees. If you have experience in fundraising, marketing, legal, banking, networking, or just incredible enthusiasm, you would make a great addition to the board. Most meet no more than monthly.
Locally the libraries are part of a federated system which helps maximize funding, secure grants, facilitate cooperation, and expand reach. The System Board of Trustees meets monthly on the third Thursday at 10am. There are no meetings in July or December. Dates can change due to holidays. Currently most meetings are taking place via Zoom and like all non-profits, are open to the public. If you’d like to be present, you can reach out for the link.
The Library System of Bradford County is comprised of nine independent libraries including Allen F. Pierce Free Library (Troy), Bradford County Library and Bookmobile (Burlington), Green Free Library (Canton), Mather Memorial Library (Ulster), Monroeton Public Library, Sayre Public Library, Spalding Memorial Library (Athens), Towanda Public Library and Wyalusing Public Library. You can contact the Library System at bradfordcountylibrarysystem@gmail.com or via Facebook. You can reach your local library via most social media or by dropping by or calling.
