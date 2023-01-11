The Library System of Bradford County is comprised of nine independent libraries including Allen F. Pierce Free Library (Troy), Bradford County Library and Bookmobile (Burlington), Green Free Library (Canton), Mather Memorial Library (Ulster), Monroeton Public Library, Sayre Public Library, Spalding Memorial Library (Athens), Towanda Public Library and Wyalusing Public Library. You can contact the Library System at bradfordcountylibrarysystem@gmail.com or via Facebook. You can reach your local library via most social media or by dropping by or calling.