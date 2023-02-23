Shapiro admin contends taking Super Bowl tickets from group that gets state money didn’t violate governor’s own gift ban

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro went to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/David Maialetti
HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration insists the governor did not violate his own gift ban when he and top staff went to Arizona for the Super Bowl on the dime of a nonprofit that has received millions of dollars in state money.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, with Mike Parson and Rossi Morreale, went to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.