HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration announced an upcoming increase to base rates paid to child care providers participating in Pennsylvania’s Child Care Works (CCW) program. Effective March 1, 2023, base rates will be increased to remain at the 60th percentile of the market rate for child care in a provider’s region based on newly-available data.

The initiative increases access to child care in the same communities where low-income families served through CCW live. Increasing base rates also helps child care providers who participate in the program to enhance services, invest in staff development and compensation, and promote overall quality of their child care program. The increase comes in response to the 2022 Market Rate Survey results.