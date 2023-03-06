HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today awarded $1.5 million in 2022 Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant funding to help municipalities, schools, and businesses around the state switch to clean transportation and improve air quality in their communities. The DEP Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program helps municipalities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations replace older gasoline or diesel fueled vehicles with clean fuel transportation. This funding builds on Governor Shapiro’s agenda to create a bold, comprehensive climate and energy plan that will grow Pennsylvania’s economy, protect and create jobs, and address climate change.
The grant recipients, ranging from a small borough to rental car, garbage truck, and school bus companies, will replace 88 old gasoline or diesel vehicles with 78 electric and 10 renewable natural gas vehicles and install 36 chargers for electric vehicles.
“The Shapiro Administration is committed to growing the Commonwealth’s economy while protecting Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air and pure water,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “A growing number of organizations and businesses in Pennsylvania want to lower their transportation emissions. Today’s announcement demonstrates a shared commitment between the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and our local communities and businesses to improve air quality, address climate change, and increase the use of renewable energy across the Commonwealth.”
The funded projects are as follows:
- City of Pittsburgh: $272,152 for 30 electric cars, 15 electric transit vans, and 10 dual-plug level 2 chargers for use by staff in the Departments of Public Works and Permits, Licenses and Inspections.
- Flyspace Productions LLC: $13,500 for an electric pickup truck and electric cargo van to make deliveries and tow event equipment.
- Borough of Ambridge: $15,000 for two electric pickup trucks for the police department.
- Pro Disposal, Inc.: $300,000 for three electric garbage trucks to be used in the City of Johnstown.
- Aero Corp.: $300,000 for six DC fast chargers at Harrisburg International Airport for Aero’s fleet of rental electric vehicles. The chargers will also be available to other car rental companies.
Lackawanna and Westmoreland Counties
- Waste Management of Pennsylvania, Inc.: $200,000 for 10 renewable natural gas garbage trucks to be used in North Huntingdon Township and Dunmore Borough.
- Bethlehem Parking Authority: $15,000 for two electric cars for parking enforcement.
- Protektor Model Company: $15,000 for two electric pickup trucks for deliveries and travel to trade shows and competitions for this manufacturer of rifle shooting accessories.
- Philadelphia Gas Works: $28,125 for three electric cars and two electric pickup trucks for customer service and field work, as part of the utility’s Green Fleet project.
- University of Pennsylvania: $52,500 for seven electric transit vans for student transport, as part of the university’s Fleet Electrification Initiative.
- Highland Electric Fleets: $75,000 for 10 electric vans and $225,000 for 20 DC fast chargers for a school district in Pennsylvania.
“We greatly appreciate this AFIG funding from DEP,” said Michael Bellvia, president of Pro Disposal, Inc. “We’re a family-owned local business, and committed to providing the best services for our customers. This investment will enable us to begin transitioning our fleet from burning fossil fuels to using renewable resources to reduce our carbon footprint, which will benefit both our company and our community.”
“Aero Corporation is committed to the adoption of electric vehicles,” said Tom Troxell, Director of Electrification. “This DEP grant will allow us to expand access to convenient and reliable fast charging for both our community and visitors to the keystone state.”
Getting more zero- and low-emission vehicles on the road in Pennsylvania helps reduce harmful air pollutants, including nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds. It also helps lower the level of carbon dioxide, one of the greenhouse gases heating up the climate, in the air.
Gasoline and diesel vehicles generate 47 percent of nitrogen oxides emissions in Pennsylvania, contributing to ground-level ozone. This affects the health of children, older people, people who work or are active outdoors, and people with asthma, emphysema, or other lung conditions.
The transportation sector makes up 22 percent of Pennsylvania’s total greenhouse gas emissions.
