HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced $297,000 in new funding to help boost the Boilermakers Local 13 apprenticeship program and prepare their welding apprentices for careers in the commonwealth. In his inaugural address Governor Josh Shapiro pledged to invest in apprenticeships, vocational training, and career and technical education, saying “real freedom comes when we create pathways to new opportunities by investing in vo-tech and job training programs.” This funding builds on Governor Shapiro’s commitment of investing in our workforce and reigniting our economy.

The grant, through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, will help Boilermakers Local 13 place a dedicated welding instructor in their Bucks County lab and get apprentices ready for required industry exams.