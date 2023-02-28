HARRISBURG – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger today announced a new $195,000 loan for minority-owned J-Van Body, Inc. in Berks County to produce specialty vans for people with disabilities. This funding builds on Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to spurring economic development and helping small businesses grow across Pennsylvania.

J-Van Body was approved for a $195,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority (PMBDA) to help finance the purchase of equipment and working capital. The Reading company plans to produce the Mobile Personal Care Vehicle (MPCV), a specialty van that will provide critical services to people with disabilities. J-Van Body is working with Momentum Innovative Disability Services and will provide them with the MPCVs.