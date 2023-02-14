HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants have been awarded to 166 schools in Pennsylvania to improve school safety. Grants can be used to create safer school communities in a variety of ways, including purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.

“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my Administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”