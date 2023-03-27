READING, Pa. – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross highlighted Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to strengthening manufacturing innovation in Pennsylvania during the seventh annual Berks Schuylkill What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Student Video Contest Awards, which helps high school students explore career pathways in this crucial industry. Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget will expand manufacturing programs and prioritize innovation across the Commonwealth, building on student interest and Pennsylvania’s established involvement in the industry.
The Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which leverages the science and engineering talent and discovery capacity of all Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education to ensure the Commonwealth remains a national and international leader in the industry, will receive a $1 million increase through the Governor’s budget. This 50-percent increase in funding would help the program pair the best and brightest university students with manufacturers to develop innovative new solutions for the sector.
“Pennsylvania’s economy is heavily influenced by the manufacturing industry and investing in the future of the sector is an easy way to create new jobs,” said Director Ross. “Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget sets the Commonwealth up for success in many ways. An investment in manufacturing is an investment in innovation and job creation.”
The annual What’s So Cool About Manufacturing video contests excite students to explore manufacturing careers. Students use provided camera equipment, software and professional guidance to produce video profiles of companies throughout Pennsylvania. Once all of the regional winners are determined, a statewide “Best of PA” winner for 2023 will be selected.
The manufacturing industry has historically been the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy and currently employs more than 560,000 individuals across the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro’s budget, which shares his vision to build an economy that works for everyone, enhances Pennsylvania’s longstanding position in the manufacturing industry by funding cutting edge research to spur job creation.
Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and a chance to succeed in the Commonwealth. Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in the manufacturing industry to grow Pennsylvania’s economy. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.
