READING, Pa. – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross highlighted Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to strengthening manufacturing innovation in Pennsylvania during the seventh annual Berks Schuylkill What’s So Cool About Manufacturing Student Video Contest Awards, which helps high school students explore career pathways in this crucial industry. Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget will expand manufacturing programs and prioritize innovation across the Commonwealth, building on student interest and Pennsylvania’s established involvement in the industry.

The Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which leverages the science and engineering talent and discovery capacity of all Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education to ensure the Commonwealth remains a national and international leader in the industry, will receive a $1 million increase through the Governor’s budget. This 50-percent increase in funding would help the program pair the best and brightest university students with manufacturers to develop innovative new solutions for the sector.