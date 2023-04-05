HARRISBURG – On Monday, the Shapiro Administration unveiled a first-of-its-kind plan to tackle Pennsylvania’s shortage of certified elementary and secondary teachers through apprenticeship – a workforce development strategy that creates earn-as-you-learn career pathways to family-sustaining jobs. For workers, apprenticeship is an opportunity to gain in-demand skills while earning a paycheck. For employers, apprenticeship is an opportunity to build their workforce instead of constantly searching for it.

The departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Education (PDE) aim to confront Pennsylvania’s teacher shortage by expanding the apprenticeship model in the education sector to include training for individuals like paraprofessionals and teachers’ aides who want to become certified elementary and secondary teachers. L&I and PDE are looking for partners to create a new apprenticeship model specifically designed for and targeting this population.