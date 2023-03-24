HARRISBURG – Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris announced the promotion of Pennsylvania State Police Captain Michaelann Andrusiak to Major, and her appointment as Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security.

“Major Andrusiak has decades of experience in law enforcement and protecting our Commonwealth against the threats we face, and most importantly, she has embodied the highest standards of trust and integrity throughout her career,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner. “I am confident in her ability to continue serving the people of Pennsylvania and ensuring public safety.”