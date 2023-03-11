HERSHEY – Governor Josh Shapiro highlighted key pieces of his commonsense budget proposal during a tour of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, Pa. Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their community – and safe communities start with ensuring police departments are well-staffed, well-funded, and well-equipped.

“From local and county police forces to our Pennsylvania State Police, law enforcement officers protect and serve the people of Pennsylvania everyday – but critical police staffing shortages at the local level are putting more of the burden on the State Police,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why my budget includes commonsense proposals to address worker shortages and hire more troopers, invest in our communities and anti-violence initiatives, and support the work of law enforcement by sustainably funding the Pennsylvania State Police. Together, we will build safer communities all across Pennsylvania.”