Shapiro Hosts Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Governor’s Residence

 Photo provided by Governor’s Office

HARRISBURG – On Tuesday, March 28, Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro were joined by Pre-K for PA to host pre-school classes from across Pennsylvania for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence – the first of the Shapiro Administration.

Josh and Lori Shapiro welcomed pre-k students, educators, and advocates to the Residence and highlighted the need for high-quality early-learning programs for students across the Commonwealth as part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to creating better schools, healthier families, and safer communities.