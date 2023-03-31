EAST EARL, Pa. – Governor Josh Shapiro met with Lancaster County farmers at Silver Valley Farm to discuss his Administration’s coordinated response to the Hi-Path Avian Influenza crisis and outline elements of his commonsense budget proposal that would help support and empower Pennsylvania farmers. Governor Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and Senator Scott Martin – the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee – met with local farmers and residents to hear about the challenges they face as a result of the crisis and highlight the Commonwealth’s proactive response and recovery efforts to help Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry.

Since April 2022 when Hi-Path Avian Influenza first hit Pennsylvania, 31 commercial flocks and 36 backyard flocks have been affected, resulting in a loss of 4,650,840 birds statewide. In the last 30 days, 4 commercial flocks, 20 backyard flocks, and 133,550 birds have been lost in Pennsylvania.