Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling

Pennsylvania uses two formulas to decide how much state money to send to each school district, one of which is generally seen as outdated and inequitable.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TIM TAI
HARRISBURG — A long-awaited ruling on how Pennsylvania funds its public schools could have a seismic impact on state finances in the coming years as policymakers face a multibillion-dollar funding disparity.