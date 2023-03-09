Shapiro’s $44.4B budget pitch keeps Pa. spending relatively flat, preserves some pandemic benefits

Governor Josh Shapiro in his Capitol office during a recent interview. He released the first budget plan of his administration Tuesday.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Tom Gralish
HARRISBURG — In his first budget proposal as Pennsylvania’s chief executive, Gov. Josh Shapiro is calling for $1 billion in new education spending, permanent state funding for public defenders, and an expansion of a shrinking rebate program for older people.