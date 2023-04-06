Shapiro’s proposed Pa. State Police fund saves road dollars but raises accountability concerns

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wants to create a steady funding stream for Pennsylvania State Police.

 Commonwealth Media Services
HARRISBURG — In his first budget proposal as governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro aims to resolve a longstanding fiscal conundrum: funding the Pennsylvania State Police without taking money away from bridge and road repairs.

Pennsylvania has used its gas tax to fund State Police for decades. But a big gas tax hike in 2013 — approved by former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett as a way to increase funding for repairs to the state’s crumbling infrastructure — spotlighted those growing transfers as a barrier to the commonwealth catching up on decades of deferred maintenance.

