Shapiro sat courtside at a Sixers game with a donor. His campaign called it a ‘political meeting.’

A sellout crowd of 20,033 packed the Wells Fargo Center Jan. 4, 2023, to see the Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Steven M. Falk
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania.

