ERIE, Pa. – Governor Josh Shapiro met with cadets at the Mercyhurst Municipal Police Academy in Erie, where he heard about the challenges they’re facing and discussed his commonsense budget proposal that invests in public safety and takes steps to recruit more police officers to fill critical staffing shortages.

“My Administration is committed to creating safer communities for Pennsylvanians – and that starts with ensuring that our police departments are well-staffed, well-funded, and well-trained,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Our police officer shortage is a critical issue across the Commonwealth, and we must act to support the men and women working each day to keep us safe. Policing is a noble profession and good people want to do it. To those who choose to pursue a career of public service, whether in law enforcement, teaching, or nursing – we will have your back, and we’ll start by putting up to $2,500 back in your pockets.”