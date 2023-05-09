Shapiro takes property tax and rent rebate plan on the road

Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the Erie West Senior Center to highlight his budget’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program on May 4, 2023.

 Commonwealth Media Services

Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Erie recently to highlight his plan to grow the state’s property tax and rent rebate program for the first time in nearly two decades.

It’s the most recent stop in an unofficial statewide budget tour touting many of the administration’s key spending proposals meant to build the workforce and, by extension, a bank account flush enough to keep Pennsylvania from falling off a “demographic cliff.”