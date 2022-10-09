Shapiro visits Bradford County

WYSOX — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro visited Wysox Sunday evening to meet with local residents at the Bradford County Conservation District.
The visit was one of many campaign stops that he made on Sunday that included Luzerne, Wayne and Susquehanna counties.
Shapiro discussed how he would lead Pennsylvania if elected governor and address issues such as public safety, the economy and protecting democracy.
For full coverage and a more in-depth look at this event, see Tuesday’s Daily Review print edition.
