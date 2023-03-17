Shapiro Visits Lackawanna College Police Academy, Makes Proposal to Recruit More Police Officers, Invest in Public Safety

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro met with cadets at the Lackawanna College Police Academy in Scranton on Thursday. Shapiro spoke with cadets and heard about the challenges they face.

 Photo provided by Governor’s Office

SCRANTON — On Thursday, Governor Josh Shapiro met with cadets at the Lackawanna College Police Academy in Scranton, where he heard from them about the challenges they face and discussed his commonsense budget proposal which invests in public safety and takes steps to recruit more police officers, teachers, and nurses to fill these critical jobs.

“Keeping Pennsylvanians safe is a top priority for my administration, and making our communities safer starts with ensuring police departments are well-staffed, well-funded, well-trained, and well-equipped,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “When we don’t have enough local law enforcement to cover our communities, that puts an even greater burden on the men and women on the ground keeping us safe. Policing is a noble profession and good people want to do it, so my budget is going to make it a little easier to become a police officer and address critical shortages.”