Shapiro won’t share daily calendar, a departure from previous Pa. governor’s transparency

Governor Josh Shapiro in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

 Commonwealth Media Services
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is declining to make public his daily calendar, a policy that obscures many of the details about who he meets with and what they discuss.

Tags