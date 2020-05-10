TROY TOWNSHIP — It’s now been almost a week since Louise Wilber completed her 1,000th cloth face mask. And, as evident from her dining room/sewing room table, she hasn’t called it quits at that milestone.
“I can do, some days, 40 a day,” she said. “And I’ve done adult size, and I’ve done extra large, and I’ve done children’s sizes.”
Wilber, who has been sewing since she was 10 years old, learned cloth mask making through a tutorial she had her granddaughter Mikayla look up on Google. She began making these masks in the last week of March, inspired by the word “hope” she often heard with mentions of COVID-19 and a piece of cloth bearing crosses.
“It’s a gift God gave me, and I want to give it to someone else,” she said. “That’s why I do these masks.”
Wilber saw demand for her skills quickly ramp up following a Facebook post from son Scott.
“It just spread like wildfire,” her husband, Don, explained.
“I was getting orders of 30, 40, 50,” she added. “One guy wanted 100.” That man had plans to hand them out at a local grocery store, but wasn’t able to complete the order after he ended up laid off.
“I said, you know what? If he had the heart to give out 100 of them, and it cost him $200, I’m going to give him 50 just to give out,” she said, estimating that she’s probably given around 200 to date at no cost.
With most of her masks, there is a small $2 cost to cover her expenses. Especially with elastic, she said it can be as scarce as toilet paper.
In addition to providing her masks directly, she said Annie’s Market and Deli in Lawrenceville “has been selling them like crazy.”
Wilber typically starts working at 7:30 a.m., taking a break at lunchtime for two or three hours before getting back into it. She takes an hour-long break for supper, and then continues work until 8 or 9 p.m.
“I can put out six in an hour,” she said. “The first week it was rough. I was exhausted, I was aching all over, but now I can do it no problem.”
Although the orders have slowed down a bit, Wilber said she will continue making masks until they are no longer needed.
Those who are interested in ordering a mask from Wilber can call (570) 870-3107.
