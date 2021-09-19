Sharing the Roads: Farm Edition

The daylight hours are getting shorter, the air is getting cooler, and fall is just around the corner. While everyone else is picking up their drive-thru pumpkin spice lattes, farmers around the county are driving through their corn fields checking their ears of corn for maturity. In preparing for corn chopping season, comes greasing bearings, replacing parts, switching to the corn chopper head or tuning up the combine, and making sure hazard lights are working and slow-moving vehicle signs are present and visible. Drawing special attention to the latter two because getting from field to field with tractors, choppers, corn wagons or silage trucks is always a safety concern.
Every year, social media is flooded with Public Service Announcements from farm families asking those sharing the roads to use caution when driving around rural routes. This isn’t just for out-of-towners who might not be aware of farm locations and the seasonal traffic that goes along with it. This is also for neighbors who drive those roads daily, get stuck on autopilot, and just might not be actively looking for slow moving vehicles.
Some guidance on following farm equipment on the roads:
-Don’t assume the farmer knows you are back there. Farmers do their best to check when possible, to see if someone is behind them. However, when hauling a large piece of equipment, like a silage wagon, they might not see or hear you and their priority is to safely keep driving forward and watching for oncoming traffic.
-Have some patience. Most farmers will pull over if possible. Know that they may not always be able to due to roadside stability or the size of the implement they are towing.
-Don’t tailgate. Stay a safe distance behind them, allowing time for turns or also allowing room for them to pull over to let you pass.
Know that tractor and equipment operators understand they might be slowing your travel plans, but they are trying to do their jobs and return home to their families safely, too. A statistic published by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau stated: “Even if you have to slow down to 20 mph and follow a tractor for two miles, it takes only six minutes of your time, which is approximately equivalent to waiting for two stoplights.” Now, we typically don’t have to experience many stoplights in the country, but those few additional minutes can make such a difference. So please use extra caution during your daily commutes on these beautiful country roads.
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.