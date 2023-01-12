Sheetz Cuts Diesel Price

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers*. The offer officially starts Jan. 10 and ends on Jan. 31.
The price will be decreased from the original diesel price listed at each one of Sheetz’s 665+ locations. This offer will include both auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options.
