Sheetz lowers price of some fuels for week of Thanksgiving

Altoona-based gas station company Sheetz has announced another reduction in their Unleaded 88 fuel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Now through Monday Nov. 28, 88 octane fuel will be priced at $1.99 per gallon. 88 is a newer blend of fuel, and contains 5% more ethanol than Regular 87. It is only available at about 370 Sheetz locations including the Wysox location. Currently, drivers in Bradford County are paying $4.09 per gallon for Regular 87, and counties along the New York border pay higher prices than anywhere in the state of Pennsylvania for gas.
President and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a statement that he hopes to provide people with relief at the pump for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve,” Travis said.
According to the United States Transportation Security Administration, the days around Thanksgiving are some of the most heavily travelled in the year, with the Sunday following Thanksgiving the busiest day each year.
This is not the first time Sheetz has lowered the price of their 88 fuel, having previously lowered it on the weekend preceding the Fourth of July, when gas in the United States was averaging five dollars a gallon.
Ethanol is a biofuel and seen as more renewable than petroleum-based fuels, as it is made from processed organic material such as corn, soybeans, and sugarcane. Currently most gasoline used in passenger vehicles is mandated to be 10% ethanol, which helps keep fuel prices lower. Ethanol burns more efficiently than gasoline, and its combustion results in fewer greenhouse gases released in the atmosphere. Some studies show that the act of growing and harvesting crops for ethanol burning may limit ethanol’s benefit to the climate.
The Environmental Protection Agency has said that Unleaded 88 is fine to run in cars built after 2001. Individual car owners can check their vehicle owners manuals or talk to a mechanic if they have concerns.
Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com
