Sheetz lowers price of some fuels for week of Thanksgiving

Now through Monday Nov. 28 drivers who purchase Unleaded 88 at Sheetz locations can save themselves more than $2/gallon if they purchase the higher-ethanol Unleaded 88.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

Altoona-based gas station company Sheetz has announced another reduction in their Unleaded 88 fuel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Now through Monday Nov. 28, 88 octane fuel will be priced at $1.99 per gallon. 88 is a newer blend of fuel, and contains 5% more ethanol than Regular 87. It is only available at about 370 Sheetz locations including the Wysox location. Currently, drivers in Bradford County are paying $4.09 per gallon for Regular 87, and counties along the New York border pay higher prices than anywhere in the state of Pennsylvania for gas.

