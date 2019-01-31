Bradford County Sheriff Clinton J. Walters will be running for re-election.
He issued the following announcement on Wednesday:
It is with great respect to the residents of Bradford County to announce my candidacy for re-election as your Sheriff. I continue to be committed to do my part as Sheriff to make this a great place to live and raise a family. My 19 years’ experience in law enforcement includes 18 years working for the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office with the last nine years being the elected Sheriff. I started in the Sheriff’s Office as a civilian Transport Officer, promoted to part time Deputy Sheriff, and then earning a full time position. In October 2004, I was appointed Chief Deputy Sheriff. I became the Sheriff on Feb. 15, 2010 to serve out the vacancy of office and have been the Sheriff since.
I am a graduate of Canton High School, attended college at Mansfield University, and graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Mansfield University in 2000. I graduated from the Deputy Sheriff’s Academy at State College in 2001. I am a graduate of the Rural Executive Management Institute, the first class of Leading by Legacy through the International Chiefs of Police Association, the National Sheriff’s Institute, and the FBI LEEDA program. I am a certified Firearms Instructor for handgun, shotgun, and patrol rifle, an NRA Refuse to Be a Victim Instructor, NRA Range Safety Officer, Glock and Smith & Wesson armorer. I also am certified by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a LEOSA Firearms Instructor and a Lethal Weapons Act 235 Instructor. I have numerous certifications in narcotic trainings, fingerprinting, interview and interrogation techniques, self-defense, street survival, energy crimes investigations, standardized field sobriety testing, and I continue to annually attend update trainings for my police certification under Act 120 and Act 2 Sheriff’s certification.
With 18 years experience in the Sheriff’s Office, with nine years as your Sheriff, I will continue to operate and manage this office efficiently. I will operate and manage with professionalism, integrity, loyalty, and dedication to the job. I will continue to carry out the traditional duties of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs such as: serving civil process, warrants, protection from abuse orders, providing courthouse security, transporting inmates, conducting Sheriff sales, issuing pistol permits, licenses to sell firearms and precious metal licenses, while also assisting my fellow brothers and sisters behind the badge.
Since becoming Sheriff, my office has worked hard to be an integral part of our county’s communities. We expanded our gun safety program through the NRA with Eddie Eagle, provide child identification kits, distribute free gun locks to gun owners, handing out free bicycle helmets to our youth, and participating in school events, fairs, and community events. We have educated thousands of citizens at conceal carry seminars on the laws and regulations for lawfully carrying a handgun with a license, host Refuse to Be Victim seminars, and several active threat seminars with my staff educating the A.L.I.C.E. principle.
We have a great working relationship with all law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal level. We have Deputy Sheriffs cross designated as Deputy U.S. Marshals who serve on the Marshals Task Force for the Middle District of PA. The Chief Deputy Sheriff and I are cross designated as Task Force Officers on the Safe Streets Tasks force with the FBI for the Middle District of PA. Our office oversees the prescription take back program in Bradford County and currently have drop boxes in six different locations across the county. I have made a very clear statement in support of upholding the Second Amendment right, the right to bear arms. In cooperation with Sheriff Chris Moss of Chemung County, New York, we were able to accomplish a milestone allowing Bradford County license to carry holders, to apply and obtain a license to carry in the state of New York. I have had the honor and will continue to have the privilege of working with all the elected officials in Bradford County.
I serve as: Chairman on the Prison Board, and I am a member of the Bradford County Chiefs of Police Association, the Bradford County Child Death Review Board, and the county Safety Committee. The Board of Commissioners appointed me to serve as Director of Security for the county. I serve on the committee of Heroes behind the Badge, Law Enforcement Appreciation event, to raise funding for training all law enforcement agencies in Bradford County. I am a member of the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association, the National Sheriff’s Association, Secretary/Treasurer of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 60, Masonic Lodge No. 415, Life Member of the NRA, Director of the Leroy Sportsman’s Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Firearms Owners Against Crime, Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, Kentucky Colonel, Republican Committeeman, and serve honorably as a volunteer Director of Security at Victory Church in Troy, Pennsylvania.
I am much honored to serve as your Sheriff. I love my job. I pledge to the taxpayers and residents of Bradford County that I will continue to serve and protect. My office door will continue to be open, and my phone lines always available to assist you in any way possible, or simply to hear your concerns. I further want you to know I am blessed with an outstanding staff of professional, dedicated men and women serving in the Sheriff’s Office.
Canton Township is my home and where I have chosen to raise our family with my wife Rebecca, children Hannah, Emily, and Jackson. In my free time I enjoy spending time with family, hunting, fishing, target shooting, traveling to Chesapeake Bay, and raising beef cows.
I ask on May 21, 2019, that your vote for Sheriff be based on experience, proven ability and dedication. I humbly ask for your vote for Clinton J. Walters.
