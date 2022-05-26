A Sheshequin man who had won a write-in election to serve as a Constable has been ruled unable to serve given his past “infamous crimes” in a ruling from Bradford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Bierne on May 9.
The order came in response to County District Attorney Albert Ondrey filing a quo-warrant complaint on Feb. 24 to have Shane Peters, 50, stripped of office after the county received complaints that Peters had a history as a Megan’s Law offender. Ondrey cited Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution that states no person convicted of an “infamous crime” be allowed to hold office in the state.
Peters had received one vote in the Nov. 2021 election for constable and went on to win a random-draw tiebreaker held by the county later that year.
Peters had previously been convicted of indecent acts with a child in 2003, which led to his dishonorable discharge from the military and in 2006 of sexual abuse in Tioga County, New York. Ondrey had previously stated these acts would be similar to indecent assault in Pennsylvania’s legal system.
In the order the court referred to such crimes as “odious and detestable” and showed a lack of high moral character citizens had a right to expect from public officials.
