Sheshequin Path Half Marathon, Walk For Our Buddies set for Oct. 7

Pictured are participants in the 2022 Walk For Our Buddies event in Larnard-Hornbrook County Park. The event spreads awareness for individuals with Down syndrome.

 Review File Photo

A yearly festivity will return this fall for running enthusiasts and those wishing to contribute to a nonprofit’s cause.

The Sheshequin Path Half Marathon and Walk For Our Buddies event will both take place on Saturday, Oct. 7. The 13.1 mile-route starts at 9 a.m. in Sayre’s Riverfront Park. The route proceeds down Sheshequin Road and along the Susquehanna River before it concludes at Larnard-Hornbrook County Park. Participants can run as relay teams if they wish. Buses will be available at 8 a.m. to transport runners from Larnard-Hornbrook County Park to Riverfront Park.

