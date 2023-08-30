Sheshequin Path Half Marathon, Walk For Our Buddies set for Oct. 7

A yearly festivity will return this fall for running enthusiasts and those wishing to contribute to a nonprofit’s cause.
The Sheshequin Path Half Marathon and Walk For Our Buddies event will both take place on Saturday, Oct. 7. The 13.1 mile-route starts at 9 a.m. in Sayre’s Riverfront Park. The route proceeds down Sheshequin Road and along the Susquehanna River before it concludes at Larnard-Hornbrook County Park. Participants can run as relay teams if they wish. Buses will be available at 8 a.m. to transport runners from Larnard-Hornbrook County Park to Riverfront Park.
The event benefits Walk For Our Buddies, the nonprofit that promotes Down syndrome awareness. The organization’s members include residents of Bradford and Sullivan counties. The event’s proceeds will fund small grants to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.
“Approximately one in every 772 babies in the United States is born with Down Syndrome, making Down Syndrome the most common chromosomal condition,” according to the National Down Syndrome Society’s website. “About 5,100 babies with Down Syndrome are born in the United States each year.”
Multiple activities, such as yard games and animals to visit will be available at Larnard-Hornbrook County Park while the race occurs, according to Michelle Shedden, the event organizer.
“We look forward to another great event and hope to have lots of families come out to support us,” Shedden said.
Runners can sign up to partner with a buddy and meet them after the run. Registrants will receive a free half marathon t-shirt if they register by Sept. 22.
